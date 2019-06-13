Last updated: 11:23 AM ET, Thu June 13 2019

Sonesta Resorts Launches See for Yourself Travel Agent Program

Travel Agent Sonesta Resorts, St. Maarten Donald Wood June 13, 2019

Sonesta Ocean Point Resort
PHOTO: Sonesta Ocean Point Resort. (Photo courtesy Sonesta Resort St Maarten)

Sonesta Resorts Sint Maarten has launched a new See for Yourself program that would allow travel agents and advisors to explore the company’s facilities following massive renovations and upgrades.

The all-inclusive, adults-only Sonesta Ocean Point Resort reopened on December 15 and the all-inclusive, family-friendly Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa reopened on February 27.

At the Sonesta Ocean Point Resort, rates for a Junior Suite start at $145 per person, per night, and an upgraded room category is based on availability, subject to a surcharge or lowest available rate.

As for the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa, the Run of House room rate is $85 per person, per night, and an upgraded room category is $105 per person, per night. Children up to the age of five are free and ages six to 12 are $45 per child, per night.

The Sonesta Maho Beach Resort’s upgrades include an array of restaurants and bars, the Beach House Kids Club and Aqua Park, the Teen Zone, the Oasis Pool and swim-up bar, newly appointed guestrooms and a new category room dubbed The Loft Suites.

On the other hand, the Sonesta Ocean Point Resort’s upgrades include the newly debuted Casa Blue Tapas Restaurant & Bar, the new Candlelit Island Grill, the return of the popular Sunset Lounge + Bar and the overhauled Azul Restaurant.

In addition, Sonesta Resorts St. Maarten announces a comprehensive new Entertainment Program for guests of both resorts, which includes day and night activities; a live music schedule; Showcase Masterclass demonstration sessions; SunFit Body + Lifestyle Classes; a varied special events program and more.

