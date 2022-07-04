Eric Bowman | July 04, 2022 10:17 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: It’s Not All Chaotic
It’s not all doom and gloom my friends.
Despite the crazed headlines out there from many mainstream media outlets, this July 4th holiday weekend was not a weekend from hell.
Yes, there were issues, but it needs to be noted that the air travel experience is not a complete and utter mess like so many others out there would have you believe.
I flew from Orlando, Florida to Atlanta, Georgia on Delta Air Lines this past Saturday and I have no complaints.
I’ve been on a plane at least once a month, sometimes twice a month, so far in 2022 and the crowds and lines were only a little bit bigger than my flights in previous months this year, but not by much. The TSA continues to screen over 2 million passengers per day, with June 4th being the last day it only hit 1.9 million passengers.
We arrived at the airport three hours ahead of our departure just to be on the safe side because it was a Saturday and a holiday weekend, but the security line was a breeze. The airport looked well-staffed and well-prepared to handle the increase in traffic.
I know it’s not like this everywhere else in the world, but it’s important to note that in the grand view of all the scheduled flights, it’s typically a small percentage of flights that are canceled on a daily basis.
Yet the trendy thing to harp on the travel industry right now is that it will keep being a chaotic summer travel season.
Of course some people are going to find themselves facing delays or a potential cancellation. That’s life. Did people forget during the pandemic that some delays and cancellations are a natural part of the aviation industry? It’s never going to be 100% perfect.
While the delays and cancellations have increased some in recent times, it’s not this hellacious extravaganza some pundits keep bringing up.
People need to be warned that air travel is picking up and crowds are getting bigger, but I feel like some are taking it a bit too far with headlines featuring phrases like “a summer travel of hell” and “air travel nightmares” – is that really necessary?
Let’s keep sharing our positive travel experiences – the world needs to hear more about how great is to travel.
Did you travel anywhere this holiday weekend?
Hit me up and let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Key travel advisories announced in June.
America’s top post-pandemic travel priorities.
The best July events in every state.
Spirit delays merger vote once again.
FCC authorizes Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet network for use on airplanes, ships, and vehicles.
Travel advisors see strong demand for luxury trips.
Top Offers
The top travel deals for July.
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS