Airline News: Top Air Travel Stories From September
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli September 30, 2022
September Starts With Relief, Ends With Havoc
September began with a sense of relief for airlines. The month concluded a chaotic spring and summer travel season but Labor Day brought one last big weekend of flying, not to mention a chance for carriers to catch their breath and prepare for the onslaught of the holidays in November.
Unfortunately, September ended with a different kind of chaos – a catastrophic Category 4 Hurricane Ian that pummeled the Caribbean before hammering almost the entire state of Florida and causing massive travel changes.
Here’s a look at the rest of the month.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS