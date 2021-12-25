The Naughtiest Airline Passengers of 2021
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke December 25, 2021
The Year's Worst Travelers
The past year saw air travel return to pre-pandemic levels but with it, there was an alarming rise in disruptive and sometimes violent behavior that diverted flights and kept the No Fly List growing in some cases. As the year comes to a close, here's a look back at some of the most despicable airline passenger behavior of 2021.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS