Last updated: 11:39 AM ET, Mon September 26 2022

gallery icon 25 Best US Cities to Experience in One Weekend

Destination & Tourism Lauren Bowman September 26, 2022

1/26
Downtown Asheville, on a warm, sunny spring day (Photo via J. Michael Jones/ iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)
PHOTO: Downtown Asheville. (photo via J. Michael Jones/ iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Destinations for the Weekend Traveler

Want to get away but don't have enough vacation time? These cities are ideal for weekend travelers. From trying the local cuisine to seeing key landmarks, these are prime spots to add to your micro-vacation bucket list. 

1/26

For more information on Charleston, Los Angeles, Seattle, Louisville, New York City

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Lauren Bowman

Lauren Bowman

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS