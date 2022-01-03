50 US Cities Worth Exploring in 2022
Destination & Tourism Scott Hartbeck January 03, 2022
The Return of the City-Centric Trip
If the last couple of years were ones for hitting the wide-open spaces and getting away from it all, 2022 looks set to officially welcome back cities to the top of our travel list. There's a buzz in a city that you just can't be duplicated anywhere else and the following 50—some famous, some up-and-comers—look set to shine this year.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
The Los Cabos Specialist Program Will Set You Up To Sell a Dream Destination
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Scott Hartbeck
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS