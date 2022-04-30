Last updated: 12:01 AM ET, Sat April 30 2022

Patrick Clarke April 30, 2022

The Latest Travel Advisories Around the World

The U.S. State Department was busy updating its travel advisories for every country around the world in April. The month also saw officials announce plans to cut back on "Level 4: Do Not Travel" advisories this spring. While roughly 10 percent of the world still falls under this designation, the changes more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic are a welcome sight for travelers. Heading into May, the majority of countries are now listed at "Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions" and more than half of the world is either Level 1 or, at worst, "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution." With so many updates taking place in such a short period of time, let's recap the most significant travel advisories that travelers may have missed this spring.

