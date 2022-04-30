20 Key Travel Advisories Announced in April
Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke April 30, 2022
The Latest Travel Advisories Around the World
The U.S. State Department was busy updating its travel advisories for every country around the world in April. The month also saw officials announce plans to cut back on "Level 4: Do Not Travel" advisories this spring. While roughly 10 percent of the world still falls under this designation, the changes more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic are a welcome sight for travelers. Heading into May, the majority of countries are now listed at "Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions" and more than half of the world is either Level 1 or, at worst, "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution." With so many updates taking place in such a short period of time, let's recap the most significant travel advisories that travelers may have missed this spring.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Princess Hotels Shares Details on Remodeled Punta Cana Properties
-
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS