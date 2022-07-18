Last updated: 11:45 AM ET, Mon July 18 2022

Amtrak Vacations, Railbookers Team Up for Dream Vacation Flash Sale

Railbookers in Italy
Travel through Italy with Railbookers. (photo via Amtrak Vacations)

Amtrak Vacations and Railbookers announced their biggest sale of the year with savings of up to $500 per couple or $250 per person.

The partnership between the National Tour Operator for Amtrak and Railbookers’ independent rail holiday experts is valid through July 22 on all rail vacation packages for travel in 2022 or 2023.

Couples can save $300 per couple on three- to six-night rail vacation packages, $400 on seven- to nine-night packages and $500 on rail vacation packages of 10 nights or more.

“We continue to see strong demand for last-minute bookings across our markets,” Railbookers CEO Frank Marini said. “For Railbookers US, for example, just over 30 percent of current new bookings are departing in the next two months, so we’re really looking at helping travel advisors make the most of this opportunity by offering some great savings across all of our destinations.”

“And with the current situation regarding airport delays, baggage handling nightmares, etc., traveling by train has become a very popular option,” Marini continued.

To help travelers craft the perfect vacation, Amtrak Vacations and Railbookers provided several sample itineraries available for immediate bookings. The companies also revealed that each adventure is entirely customizable.

For Amtrak Vacations:

New Orleans Ultimate Getaway — 4 days from $459 per person

Northern Rail Experience — 9 days from $2,049

Rails to the Grand Canyon — 5 days from $799

Washington DC Ultimate Getaway — 4 days from $529 per person

For Railbookers:

Prague, Vienna and Budapest — 7 days from $1,199 per person

Grand Rome, Florence and Venice — 7 days from $1,249 per person

Munich, Salzburg and Vienna — 7 days from $1,149 per person

Grand Tour of Scotland from London — 10 days from $1,699 per person

