Carnival Cruise Line Ship Skips Port of Call Due to Technical Issue
A Carnival Cruise Line ship was forced to cancel a scheduled call in Mexico Tuesday due to a technical issue that resulted in a reduced cruising speed.
According to CruiseHive.com, the Carnival Dream departed from the Port of Galveston on August 24 and was sailing a five-day itinerary when the vessel began encountering “a technical issue related to the maximum cruising speed.”
Carnival crew members and engineers worked on the problem throughout the night, but officials determined the speed of the ship was too slow to make the next port of call and still return to Galveston on August 29.
@PalomaStarr something is wrong with the ship they’ve been working on it all night. They got on the intercom and said we were having issues and progresso would be skipped.— Elibeth Matamoros (@YourstruelyE) August 27, 2019
As a result, the Carnival Dream spent the day at sea and skipped its stop in Progreso. The ship had previously made a stop in Cozumel, Mexico, before encountering the problem.
A Twitter user named Steven Reed posted that he was reportedly on the ship during the voyage and received a $50 credit for the skipped port of call. In addition to the compensation, passengers would also be refunded port fees and booked shore excursions.
Way to go #carnivalcruise our boat cant go any faster because of problems and we had to skip progresso just to make it back to Galveston on time and you only credit us 50 bucks. Way to go #carnivalcruise #carnivaldream— Steven Reed (@stevenreed07) August 27, 2019
The next sailing for the Carnival Dream is a four-day cruise that departs from Galveston on August 29, but it remains unclear if the voyage will be impacted by the technical issue.
