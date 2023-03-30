Last updated: 04:29 PM ET, Thu March 30 2023

Disney Cruise Line Celebrates Key Construction Milestone for the New Disney Treasure

Disney Treasure's keel laying ceremony at Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. (photo courtesy of Disney Cruise Line)

Disney Cruise Line has announced a significant milestone in the construction of its newest ship, Disney Treasure, with a special keel laying ceremony at Germany's Meyer Werft shipyard this week.

The ceremony is part of maritime tradition and is supposed to bring good fortune. The highlight was the placement of a newly-minted coin under the keel of the ship by Philip Gennotte, portfolio project management executive, Walt Disney Imagineering Germany.

The commemorative coin used in the ceremony featured an etching of Captain Minnie Mouse donning a new look designed to embody the vessel's adventure motif. According to the cruise line, the adventure theme was inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration and will "pave the way for captivating onboard experiences that immerse guests in some of the company’s most legendary stories."

The Disney Treasure is scheduled for delivery in 2024 and will be the second of three new ships planned through 2025. These Wish class ships are powered by liquefied natural gas and feature approximately 1,254 guest staterooms.

For more information on upcoming Disney sailings, visit disneycruise.com, call 888-325-2500 or contact your travel advisor.

