Norwegian Cruise Line to Remove Testing, Masking, Vaccination Requirements
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Claudette Covey October 03, 2022
Effective Oct. 4, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) will eliminate COVID-19 testing, masking and vaccination requirements.
“Health and safety are always our first priority; in fact, we were the health and safety leaders from the very start of the pandemic,” said NCL President and CEO Harry Sommer.
“Many travelers have been patiently waiting to take their long-awaited vacation at sea and we cannot wait to celebrate their return.”
During the height of the pandemic, NCL required 100 percent of its guests and crew to be fully vaccinated. It also instituted its SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness program, which includes medical-grade air filtration, increased sanitation measures, preboarding antigen testing and much more.
NCL said it would continue to adhere to specific guidelines in place in the destinations it visits.
The line includes detailed information on required travel documentation for its sailing on its website.
