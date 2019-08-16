Original Group Announces New Cruise Itineraries for 2021
Original Group has just revealed the new 2021 itineraries for its Temptation and Desire cruises, which will include three additional journeys to accommodate growing demand.
For the first time, Desire Cruises will offer trips to the Iberian Peninsula with Desire Lisbon. The chartered cruise will sail roundtrip to and from Lisbon, Portugal from June 5 through June 13, 2021. The itinerary includes port calls in Madeira, Portugal; Tenerife and Lanzarote in the Canary Islands; and Gibraltar, United Kingdom.
The second newly announced itinerary from Original Group is Desire Rome-Athens, which will sail along the eastern Mediterranean Sea from Oct. 9 through October 16, 2021. The ship will depart from Civitavecchia (Rome) with calls in Sorrento, Italy; Siracusa, Sicily; Kusadasi, Turkey; and the idyllic Greek Isles of Santorini and Mykonos before culminating in Athens.
“Having completely sold out the last three voyages, Desire Cruises has been one of our most rewarding ventures to date, so we are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to take our loyal clientele around the world where they can enjoy our concept while experiencing spectacular destinations,” said Rodrigo de la Pena, CEO of Original Group, said in a statement. “At the same time, the Temptation Caribbean Cruise’s Naughty by Nature concept has been so well-received by brand loyalists and newcomers alike, that it prompted us to prepare for a second edition the following year.”
Highlights of the Desire cruise itineraries include “provocative theme nights, spicy daytime events and couples’ workshops letting passengers get in touch with their sensual side,” according to the company.
There are also clothing optional spaces throughout the ship designed to allow passengers to mix with like-minded, socially sophisticated, experienced couples in a safe atmosphere to live out their fantasies.
Dining options meanwhile range from casually playful to erotically elegant, and high-end room service accent the romantic ambiance.
In addition to the two new itineraries, Original Group also announced the second edition of the Temptation Caribbean cruise, which will set sail from Tampa February 11, 2021, with calls in Key West and Mexico.
The cruise will include Temptation’s Naughty by Nature Red Room, the newest addition to various onboard playgrounds designed exclusively for couples.
What’s more, during the day, passengers can sign up for stimulating tantric workshops led by top sexologists in their fields to learn more about each other’s desires.
The ship’s Red Room, meanwhile, aims to be the ultimate fantasy space for couples looking to expand, experiment and enhance their sexual freedom in a surreal atmosphere.
The cruise will also feature themed events like a Baywatch inspired day bash by the pool and a Glittery gala.
Both cruises were created and are operated by Original Group but are designed to appeal to different publics and have distinctive offerings.
Desire Cruises are couples-only and have clothing-optional areas. Temptation Cruises are open to couples, singles and groups of friends, and while the programming on board also includes tantric workshops and a Red Room for couples to explore their sexual fantasies, the atmosphere is more party-centric than the romantic and erotic Desire ambiance.
