Princess Cruises Celebrating Discovery Channel's Shark Week
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Donald Wood June 05, 2019
For travelers who love Discovery Channel's Shark Week, Princess Cruises will host a series of shark-themed sailings now through July 27.
Aboard the Caribbean Princess, the Summer of Shark will kick off as part of eight summer sailings associated with the cruise line's Discovery at SEA program. The voyages will feature activities and games for adults and kids alike.
In addition to a special premiere party with exclusive content available on June 15, Shark Week programming will be available on stateroom televisions, and premier content will also be available on 12 other ships sailing in Alaska and Europe.
“Our guests have been captivated by our Summer of Shark programming taking them on a journey to the depths of the sea to uncover the secrets of the ocean's top creature,” Princess Cruises vice president Denise Saviss said in a statement. “With special Shark Week touches found throughout Caribbean Princess from décor to food and beverage, we're thrilled it's become a popular celebration through our exclusive partnership with Discovery.”
As part of the festivities, younger passengers will be able to enjoy shark-themed fun in Camp Discovery youth and teen centers, as well as a Family Fun Fair with special activities.
The Princess Cruises ships will also feature specialty cocktails, themed food items and custom branded, photo step and repeat backdrops and green screens. Passengers on the Caribbean Princess will also be able to enjoy the luxuries that come with MedallionClass vacations.
For more information on Princess Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS