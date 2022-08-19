Princess Cruises Introduces New Program to Bid on Higher Stateroom Categories
August 19, 2022
Princess Cruises announced a new Princess Upgrade program that allows travelers to bid on room or suite upgrades.
The new bid-based system was developed through a partnership with PlusGrade and allows guests residing in the United States to secure an upgrade to oceanview, balcony, deluxe balcony, mini-suite and even a full suite.
Starting on September 6, upgrades will be available initially on five North America-based ships—Caribbean Princess, Discovery Princess, Enchanted Princess, Regal Princess and Ruby Princess—with plans to roll out fleetwide by the end of October.
“Upgrading is a popular request from our guests and we’re pleased to deliver a process that lets them improve their stateroom category by making an offer that fits their budget and lifestyle,” Princess President John Padgett said.
To take advantage of the Princess Upgrade program, guests will receive an invitation to submit a bid once their voyage is within the Final Payment period and full payment has been received. Passengers can bid on any stateroom category above the one they are booked in and change or cancel their bid any time before it is accepted.
If guests miss the Princess Upgrade invitation e-mail, there will be a link on the cruise line’s official website so they can initiate the process without going through the e-mail.
Earlier this week, Princess announced a new partnership with Trackhouse Racing to sponsor NASCAR Cup Series racer Daniel Suarez and his No. 99 Chevrolet at the Watkins Glen International race on August 21 and Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23.
