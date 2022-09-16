Princess Cruises Reveals Name and Details for New Ship
Princess Cruises announced its first new Sphere-class cruise ship will be named Sun Princess and provided details about the experiences designed specifically for the vessel.
Scheduled to be the cruise line’s largest ship ever, Sun Princess will accommodate over 4,000 guests and boast stunning views, innovative entertainment venues, multi-story dining rooms and next-level stateroom accommodations.
The new vessel is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard and is scheduled to debut in early 2024. The ship will sail an inaugural spring and summer season of Mediterranean cruises followed by Western and Eastern Caribbean voyages out of Port Everglades, Florida, in the fall of 2024.
Sun Princess will boast a three-story Piazza that offers ocean views in every direction and a new coffee shop, Coffee Currents, Bellini's Cocktail Bar, along with Princess favorites like Crooners Bar and Alfredo's Pizzeria, all adjacent to the Atrium.
The other stand-out structure onboard Sun Princess is The Dome, a multi-level covered deck and first-of-its-kind true glass-enclosed dome ever constructed on a cruise ship.
“Sun Princess is a new and bespoke ship platform, designed to simultaneously embrace Princess heritage while boldly pressing into the future with iconic, elegant and pure lines unique to our brand,” Princess president John Padgett said.
“A show-stopping, first-of-its-kind Dome on the top deck and suspended glass Piazza in the center of Sun Princess offer innovative designs showcasing expansive ocean views for incredible opportunities to connect with the sea,” Padgett continued.
With 2,157 total staterooms, including 50 suites and 100 connecting rooms, the 21-deck Sun Princess features more outdoor balcony space and all-balcony accommodations feature an in-room sofa.
Sun Princess will also launch a new level of suite accommodations, the Signature Collection. In addition to premium stateroom amenities, Signature Collection suites include access to the Signature Restaurant, Signature Lounge and Signature Sun Deck, a private area of the Sanctuary.
In addition, Princess announced a second, next-generation Sphere class ship is also on order, slated to be delivered by Fincantieri in spring 2025.
