Last updated: 09:20 AM ET, Fri September 16 2022

Princess Cruises Reveals Name and Details for New Ship

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Donald Wood September 16, 2022

Princess Cruises' Sun Princess.
Princess Cruises' Sun Princess. (photo via Princess Cruises Media)

Princess Cruises announced its first new Sphere-class cruise ship will be named Sun Princess and provided details about the experiences designed specifically for the vessel.

Scheduled to be the cruise line’s largest ship ever, Sun Princess will accommodate over 4,000 guests and boast stunning views, innovative entertainment venues, multi-story dining rooms and next-level stateroom accommodations.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
MSC World Europa

MSC Cruises Announces Entertainment Options for MSC World Europa

Cruise ships off of George Town, Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands Seeks to Stabilize Crucial Cruise Business

Business people negotiating a contract

MSC Cruises Announces New MICE Campaign for Travel Advisors

The Scarlet Lady

Virgin Voyages Offers New Loyalty Program

The new vessel is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard and is scheduled to debut in early 2024. The ship will sail an inaugural spring and summer season of Mediterranean cruises followed by Western and Eastern Caribbean voyages out of Port Everglades, Florida, in the fall of 2024.

Sun Princess will boast a three-story Piazza that offers ocean views in every direction and a new coffee shop, Coffee Currents, Bellini's Cocktail Bar, along with Princess favorites like Crooners Bar and Alfredo's Pizzeria, all adjacent to the Atrium.

The other stand-out structure onboard Sun Princess is The Dome, a multi-level covered deck and first-of-its-kind true glass-enclosed dome ever constructed on a cruise ship.

“Sun Princess is a new and bespoke ship platform, designed to simultaneously embrace Princess heritage while boldly pressing into the future with iconic, elegant and pure lines unique to our brand,” Princess president John Padgett said.

“A show-stopping, first-of-its-kind Dome on the top deck and suspended glass Piazza in the center of Sun Princess offer innovative designs showcasing expansive ocean views for incredible opportunities to connect with the sea,” Padgett continued.

With 2,157 total staterooms, including 50 suites and 100 connecting rooms, the 21-deck Sun Princess features more outdoor balcony space and all-balcony accommodations feature an in-room sofa.

Sun Princess will also launch a new level of suite accommodations, the Signature Collection. In addition to premium stateroom amenities, Signature Collection suites include access to the Signature Restaurant, Signature Lounge and Signature Sun Deck, a private area of the Sanctuary.

In addition, Princess announced a second, next-generation Sphere class ship is also on order, slated to be delivered by Fincantieri in spring 2025.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Princess Cruises

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Virgin Voyages' first ship, Scarlet Lady, in Miami.

Virgin Voyages Celebrates Top Advisors With Soiree and Golden...

Virgin Voyages

Avalon Waterways to Debut New Douro-Exclusive Ship, Avalon Alegria, in 2024

MSC Cruises Announces Entertainment Options for MSC World Europa

NCL to Premiere 'The Great Cruise Cookoff' as Next EMBARK with NCL Episode

Virgin Voyages Offers New Loyalty Program

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS