Quark Expeditions Unveils Details of New Ultimate Polar Cruise Ship
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Quark Expeditions Laurie Baratti June 04, 2019
Quark Expeditions, the leader in polar adventures, operating exclusively in the Arctic and Antarctica, today announced details on an exciting, upcoming addition to its fleet.
Scheduled to set sail in late 2020, the technologically-advanced passenger adventure vessel will be named “Ultramarine”.
As befits the hue of the same name, ultramarine, which means "beyond the sea" is a designation that links it directly to the soul of the ocean. As Andrew White, President of Quark Expeditions, also explained, "the word 'ultra,' especially by its modern-day definition, 'beyond what is ordinary', reflects our signature approach to polar exploration. We create expedition experiences that go beyond what others in the industry can offer — especially in terms of off-ship experiences. Ultramarine has been designed in a way that will continue to allow us to go beyond and take people to places no one else can."
Several sophisticated features will enable the advanced, highly-specialized vessel to essentially redefine what’s possible in terms of passenger experience the Polar Regions:
Two helidecks carrying two robust, twin-engine helicopters, which will exceed all industry standards for safety and offer exceptional viewing spaces, which afford epic aerial perspectives onto the Polar Regions, as well as allow for landings into remote areas only accessible by air.
Twenty Zodiac boats, situated near the waterline, and which can be quickly deployed from both sides of the vessel, will allow guests to disembark within twenty minutes (half the industry average), allowing for more spontaneous off-ship adventures and wildlife interactions than were previously possible.
As the only ship in the polar waters to support every off-ship adventure in Quark Expeditions' robust adventure activity portfolio, Ultramarine will offer an unrivaled selection of adventure options. Passengers will be able to choose kayaking, paddling, hiking, mountaineering, cross-country skiing, stand-up paddle boarding; and now, for the first time ever, helicopter flight-seeing, heli-hiking, and heli-skiing.
Ultramarine will provide a best-in-class, 70-day operational range, which will enable Quark Expeditions to offer an entirely new set of innovative itineraries and enable onboard adventurers to explore new, seldom-seen landing sites.
And, in keeping with Quark Expeditions' recently unveiled Polar Promise sustainability framework, technical features of Ultramarine will work to minimize its environmental footprint to an unprecedented extent in a vessel of its size. The company is also including such environmentally friendly evolutions as dynamic positioning, which will eliminate the need to drop anchor in sensitive seabed areas.
Ultramarine’s inaugural season is expected to go on sale this summer, with its initial voyages planned to set sail in the Antarctic for the 2020-21 season.
www.quarkexpeditions.com/en
