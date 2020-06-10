Riviera River Cruises' Releases Group Booking Guide, Webinar for Travel Advisors
In an effort to help travel advisors increase their business during their current downtime, Riviera River Cruises has released a new Guide to Group Bookings for its European river cruises and will hold an in-depth webinar on group sales.
The guide and webinar provide advice on groups suitable to solicit for bookings, how to promote group bookings, travel advisor-friendly policies and benefits of booking with Riviera. The guide is now available through the agency portal on Riviera’s website, and the webinar will be held Tuesday, June 16.
For more information about Riviera River Cruises and its itineraries, ships and pricing, visit RivieraRiverCruises.com or call 888-838-8820.
“With Americans starting to make travel arrangements again, it’s a great time for the agency community to learn about how group bookings can help jump-start their business,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing North America. “We offer generous tour conductor and group benefits, and we’re the only line that will take your requested space out of inventory and hold it for eight weeks without a deposit, even on our solo cruises. Our sales staff is ready to be your go-to for group bookings.”
The new Guide to Group Bookings and webinar include information on:
—Groups to solicit for bookings, including affinity groups, alumni organizations, country clubs, senior centers and faith-based groups.
—No initial deposit to hold requested space for up to eight weeks.
—Free tour conductor beds based on the number of paying passengers.
—Perks like in-cabin amenities, cocktail parties and shipboard credits based on the number of paying passengers.
—Pre- and post-cruise flight and hotel arrangements, and travel insurance.
—Riviera’s itineraries, including dedicated solo cabins and solo departures.
Conroy and Riviera’s North American sales staff will hold the in-depth webinar on group bookings at 1 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
To receive an invitation to it and other Riviera webinars, email info@rivierarivercruises.com or call 888-838-8820. Recordings of previous webinars are also available.
Riviera River Cruises offers 20 itineraries on 10 rivers and waterways, including dedicated departures for solo travelers with no single supplement. Its fleet is one of the youngest in Europe, with no ships older than six years. Riviera’s cruises include spacious cabins and suites, fine culinary experiences from sumptuous breakfasts to four-course dinners featuring international classics and regional specialties, and expert-led excursions to classic sights and lesser-known places.
Riviera guarantees exceptional value, promising never to add hidden surcharges or fees. Riviera also doesn’t automatically include gratuities or drinks, so the choice is up to guests.
SOURCE: Riviera River Cruises press release.
