Virgin Voyages Offers a Variety of Ways to Save This Holiday Season

Virgin Voyages' new cruise terminal at PortMiami
Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady at Terminal V at PortMiami. (Photo via Virgin Voyages)

Virgin Voyages believes that the holiday season is a time for us to show our appreciation both for others and ourselves and the award-winning adults-only cruise line has an awesome deal for both situations.

Book by December 5, and you’ll get 50 percent off your second sailor’s voyage plus a $100 bar tab bonus.

Maybe you would like a little solitude instead. In that case, pick any Caribbean voyage through April 2023, and celebrate sailing solo with no single supplements and a $100 bar tab bonus on bookings made before December 5.

Or, take advantage of Cyber Week. Now through Monday, November 28 at midnight, guests can lock in one of Virgin's seven specially-selected December sailings for as low as $99 per night per sailor in addition to securing a $100 Bar Tab bonus.

Terms and conditions apply, so contact your travel advisor or visit VirginVoyages.com for more information.

