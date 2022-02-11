Virgin Voyages Welcomes Its Second Ship, Valiant Lady
Virgin Voyages has welcomed its second ship, the 2,770-passenger, 110,000-gross-ton Valiant Lady.
The new vessel will operate cruises from London International Cruise Terminal in Tilbury and Liverpool starting in March. The ship will move to its homeport in Barcelona in May.
“Following the success of our first lady ship, Scarlet Lady, we are so excited to debut Valiant Lady this March and begin our European tour,” Virgin Voyages CEO Tom McAlpin said. “The lifting of U.K. travel restrictions has already shown promising signs with 70 percent uplift in bookings since December – and we can’t wait to welcome Sailors onboard!” (Virgin calls its passengers “Sailors.”)
Valiant Lady has 1,330 cabins, 78 RockStar Quarters and two Massive Suites, which boast their own turntables and private hot tub.
Eighty-six percent of cabins offer a balcony and 93 percent have ocean views.
Valiant Lady itineraries feature longer port stays and overnights in some European ports, including Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza.
"Virgin Voyages has been a dream in the making since my 20s, and today is a momentous day launching our second ladyship, Valiant Lady,” Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson said. “It’s exciting to be able to celebrate our continued growth as a brand that’s on a mission to voyage like no other. In our five decades in business, Virgin has always sought to offer our customers something extra special, and Virgin Voyages has worked tirelessly to do just that.”
All Virgin Voyages ships have health protocols in place, including pre-boarding testing, vaccine requirements, special air filtration, reduced capacity, and rigorous cleaning.
For a limited time, passengers can book any voyage on any ship and get 20 percent off along with a $100 toward their prepaid Bar Tab, plus an extra 10 percent off if they pay in full.
