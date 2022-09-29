Last updated: 05:52 PM ET, Thu September 29 2022

Walt Disney World Resort Announces Reopening Status Amid Hurricane Ian

Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti September 29, 2022

Walt Disney World characters dressed up for The World's Most Magical Celebration
Walt Disney World characters dressed up for The World's Most Magical Celebration. (photo courtesy of Disney)

Disney Parks has announced that the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks in Orlando will remain closed throughout Thursday, as Hurricane Ian continues its path across Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. The Disney Springs shopping, dining and entertainment district will also stay shuttered for the remainder of the day.

The National Weather Service said Hurricane Ian was one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the United States when it made landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. After tearing across Central Florida on Thursday morning—bringing torrential rains, flash flooding and power outages—Ian weakened and was downgraded to a tropical storm.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Hurricane Season
Sheraton San Juan, Distrito T-Mobile, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico's Resorts, Airports, Golf Courses and...

theme park, travel, legoland

Disney World, Universal Orlando and Other Florida Theme Parks...

A plane taking off from Tampa International Airport

How Cruise Lines, Airlines, Airports and More are Responding...

Cruise ship in misty rainy seas.

Hurricane Ian Impacting Itineraries for Cruise Lines

“As we keep safety in mind, our theme parks and other operating areas remain closed today while crews assess the impact of the storm and clear debris. Thank you to all our cast members who continue to care for the thousands of guests currently staying at our Disney Resort hotels,” Disney Parks tweeted Thursday morning.

The company did disclose in an afternoon update that weather conditions in the area are expected to improve on Thursday evening, and that Walt Disney World Resort parks and the Disney Springs district are planning to initiate a phased return to operations on Friday, September 30.

Guests of the Walt Disney World Resort are encouraged to monitor Disney Parks' official Twitter page and website for updates on hours of operation.

For more information on Orlando, Florida

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Sheraton San Juan, Distrito T-Mobile, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico's Resorts, Airports, Golf Courses and...

Discovering the Camino de Santiago

Learn to Sell Saudi Arabia

Priceline Introduces New Booking Option for Activities and Excursions

A Journey Through Mexico City's Coffee Shops

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS