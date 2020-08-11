TravelPulse Podcast: Major Cruise News, Tips for Advisors and More
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff August 11, 2020
Happy #TravelTuesday!
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including the big cruise shutdown news and what's going on in the airline industry.
Later, the two are joined by Denella Ri'chard, former Senior Director, Trade Engagement & Onboard Sales for Holland America Line. Ri'chard talks about her new travel TV show, shares her insights on what cruise advisors need to be doing right now and more. The interview begins at the 17:42 mark.
