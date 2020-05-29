Universal Orlando Opening Several Hotels on June 2
Universal Orlando Resort announced several of its hotels would reopen to guests on June 2.
To ensure the health and safety of guests, Universal Orlando will implement a wide range of new and enhanced hygiene procedures, including mandatory face coverings for all visitors and employees.
Other changes being implemented include temperature checks, additional hand sanitizer stations, social distancing requirements, contactless experiences, capacity limitations and food and beverage outlets and more.
The facilities that are part of the phased reopening include Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Aventura Hotel and Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites.
Guests who book a stay at the hotels will be able to visit the theme parks on June 3 and 4, before the public reopening on June 5. Plans for the reopening of Loews Portofino Bay Hotel and Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites will be announced at a later time.
Universal officials also announced the limited reopening of the CityWalk portion of the property earlier in May. The company’s three theme parks (Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay) will reopen to the public on June 5.
Earlier this week, Walt Disney World in Orlando announced preliminary plans to begin reopening theme park facilities to the public on July 11 after shuttering in March as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
