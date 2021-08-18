Last updated: 02:00 PM ET, Wed August 18 2021

Walt Disney World Resort Shares Health & Safety Update

Cinderella Castle 50th Anniversary Crest
Cinderella Castle 50th Anniversary Crest (Photo via Walt Disney World)

Walt Disney World is updating its face mask policy making it optional for guests to wear facial coverings "in outdoor attractions, outdoor queues and outdoor theatres" throughout the Resort starting on August 19th.

The Resort has been in the process of a phased reopening and a return to normal since the initial reopening last July.

According to the policy, guests aged 2 and over are still required to wear face masks while onboard any Walt Disney World transportation (including buses, the Disney monorail and the Disney Skyliner) or in any indoor venues (shops, attractions, etc.).

Walt Disney Resort is also maintaining a higher level of cleaning and sanitation throughout the resort, requiring guests to make a park reservation in addition to purchasing a theme park ticket, allowing park-hopping only after 2 p.m. and encouraging Mobile Ordering wherever possible.

In order to use the park reservation system, visitors will need to register through the My Disney Experience mobile app. After purchasing a theme park ticket, guests can then choose what day they would like to visit – if available. A valid theme park ticket and park reservation are now required to enter any of the Resort’s theme parks. This helps ensure that Disney’s Parks are not at capacity before you visit.

Earlier this year, Walt Disney World brought back a modified park hopping option for guests – allowing them to enter another park after 2 p.m. – if they purchase the park hopping ticket. There’s no limit to how many parks you visit after this time. A park reservation is only required for the first park.

Downloading the My Disney Experience app is also essential for mobile ordering while at the Walt Disney World Resort. Visitors can easily purchase food and be given a time to return to pick up their meal all through the app. Some restaurants are even using this method as their sole way for guests to purchase food. The app also stores your park tickets, so only your phone needs to be scanned upon entering the theme park. Or you can use the app to act as your room key and skip the hotel check-in process altogether.

Walt Disney World continues to follow guidance from health officials when updating its health and safety policy. Gearing up for its 50th anniversary, the Disney parks are continuously monitoring the situation while still creating a magical experience for guests.

Lauren Bowman
