Travel Deals and Discounts Available for Military Members, Veterans
Features & Advice American Airlines Laurie Baratti November 11, 2021
To acknowledge and honor the immeasurable debt our nation owes to U.S. military members and their families, some of the country's major travel companies offer discounts and perks to help make travel experiences a little more affordable for active and retired military, and veterans of the U.S. armed forces.
Theme Parks:
Walt Disney World Resort – To salute U.S. active and retired military members, Walt Disney World in Florida is offering four- or five-day Military Promotional Tickets with Park Hopper or Park Hopper Plus options. Military Promotional Tickets are available for purchase through (and must be used by) December 17, 2021. Memory Maker, a Disney PhotoPass product, is also available to military members at the discounted price of $98. Finally, Disney Resort Collection hotel rooms are also offered to military members at discounted rates.
Universal Orlando Resort – Universal Orlando Resort is honoring active duty and retired military members with the 2022 Military Freedom Pass, which provides admission for military personnel and their families any time from November 11, 2021–December 31, 2022, with no blackout dates. The 2-Park 2022 Military Freedom Pass, priced at $199.99 per adult, offers entry to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Or, for an additional $35, the 3-Park 2022 Military Freedom Pass additionally includes admission to Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park. Military Freedom Passes are available only through participating Military Ticket and Travel Office outlets on military bases. Military members also enjoy 40 percent off of stays at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort and 30 percent off at other Universal hotels. Vacation packages are also available at discounted rates.
Legoland Florida Resort – All active, retired and veteran military personnel can receive free admission to Legoland Florida Resort through November 20, 2021, and can purchase up to six tickets for guests at a 60 percent discount during the same period. Upgrade to a hotel stay and save up to 25 percent on select dates during the month of November.
Legoland California Resort – Legoland California Resort also offers 10 percent off admission for active-duty U.S. military members year-round. Non-active military, veterans and military families can check with their local ITT office on base for discounted tickets and special pricing.
Knott’s Berry Farm – Active, retired and veteran U.S. Military members are eligible for discounted park admission for themselves and up to five guests during Military Tribute Days. Tickets run $20 online or participating Military Ticket Offices for. Good for admission Mondays through Thursdays from November 1–18 and November 29–December 16, 2021. Year-round discounts for U.S. military members are also available, starting at $53 per person.
Hotels:
Choice Hotels – Military members are eligible for Lifetime Gold Elite Status in the Choice Privileges Rewards Program and receive 2,500 points with a qualifying stay. Also, save up to 15 percent by booking and pre-paying for a stay taken by December 31, 2021, through the ‘Feed a Vet’ program.
Hilton Hotels & Resorts – Active and retired military, veterans and their families can save 10 percent on leisure stays by checking the ‘Government’ rate box under the ‘Special Rates’ dropdown menu when searching for dates.
InterContinental Hotels Group – Active or retired military personnel and their dependents can take advantage of IHG Military Appreciate Hotel Rate at participating properties throughout the U.S., Canada, Central and South America.
Marriott – Active-duty military members qualify for discounted hotel rates when available. Check availability by selecting the ‘Government & Military’ option under the ‘Special Rates’ dropdown menu.
Wyndham – Eligible military members get up to 15 percent off at participating hotels across the U.S. and Canada, are instantly upgraded to Gold Level membership in the Wyndham Rewards Program and earn extra points on qualifying stays.
Airlines:
American Airlines – Special military fares are available in some markets, but only by calling Reservations. Active military members qualify for Group 1 boarding and can check up to three bags (maximum 50lbs each) free of charge during personal travel. Military personnel traveling in uniform also enjoy access to the Admirals Club.
Delta Air Lines – Active-duty U.S. service members can take advantage of discounted rates by calling the Delta’s Military and Government desk at 800-221-1212. They also qualify for early boarding, extra allowances on free checked baggage, and are eligible to check their pets as baggage (for a fee) when traveling on active transfer orders.
United Airlines – Active-duty military, veterans, National Guard and Reserve members and their families all qualify to receive up to five percent off of flights operated by United or United Express. But, tickets must be purchased via United’s website and you’ll first need to join the airline’s Veterans Advantage program. Active-duty military get to check extra baggage for free, and also qualify for pre-boarding and access to United Club locations.
Southwest Airlines – According to an MSN report, Southwest does offer special rates for military and government personnel, but you’ll have to call Customer Service at 800-435-9792 to book. Military passengers traveling on active-duty assignments also are exempted from excess baggage charges, provided that none of the pieces are in excess of 100 lbs or 80 inches.
