Accor Introduces Independent Midscale Hotel Portfolio Handwritten Collection
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz January 19, 2023
Global hospitality group Accor announced a brand-new independent midscale hotel portfolio, the Handwritten Collection, with thirteen signed hotels with a goal of reaching 250 properties by 2030.
As unique as someone’s handwriting, the hotels in the Handwritten Collection will feature stylishly designed accommodations and host-led hospitality, ranging from bespoke welcome rituals to food and beverage and more.
The host or hotelier’s passions and personalities are on full display at these hotels, making no two Handwritten Collection properties like another, in style and approach.
“Like a handwritten note, Handwritten Collection encourages its hosts to inject personal touches in the guest experiences, and these personal touches significantly differentiate each property and all the other brands, that can be felt through the entire guest journey,” said Alex Schellenberger, Chief Marketing Officer, Premium, Midscale, Economy Brands, Accor.
The Handwritten Collection is Accor’s first midscale independent hotel portfolio; it launched the MGallery Hotel Collection, its premium brand, in 2008 and its luxury portfolio, the Emblems Collection, just last year.
The collection’s hotels will feature a minimum of brand standards ranging from ten key sustainability criteria, including building criteria for new builds; greetings upon arrival; good quality linens and branded amenities in every guest room; and 24-hour food and beverage, including room service. All hotels will also enjoy the benefits of Accor’s global reach and membership in its ALL – Accor Live Limitless loyalty program.
Currently signed hotels include the Hotel Shanghai Sheshan Oriental, Le Saint Gervais Hotel & Spa, Wonil Hotel Perth, Hotel Morris, Le Splendid Hotel Lac d’Annecy and more in destinations from France and Italy to Vietnam.
