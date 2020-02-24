New Restaurants and Rooms at Sandals Royal Caribbean
Sandals Royal Caribbean has been busy. The Montego Bay resort has recently been making changes to ensure guests experience luxury their own way, by adding two new restaurants and three new room categories.
The luxury beach resort now has eight on-site restaurants with the addition of the new Spices Pan Caribbean Cuisine and Bombay Club restaurants.
Spices Pan Caribbean Cuisine is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and brings flavors from all around the world to one place. Bombay Club is open for dinner only, with views as stunning as the food is delicious.
Sandal Royal Caribbean is also now providing three new room categories for guests to choose from.
The first option is a Royal Beachfront Butler Corner Suite w/ Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub. These new Love Nest Butler Suites are located on the second and third floors of the beachfront Sandringham building and feature fully retractable glass walls that reveal 180-degree views of the ocean, the resort’s private island and breathtaking over-the-water suites.
Other amenities include a spacious balcony, Tranquility Soaking Tub, master bedroom with privacy curtains, a king-sized bed, smart TV and a fully stocked bar. The suite’s bathroom houses a walk-in rain shower, long vessel sinks and large backlit mirrors. To top it all off, the room provides a personal butler, and room service is available 24 hours a day.
The next room category is a Beachfront Honeymoon One-Bedroom Walkout Butler Suite w/ Patio Tranquility Soaking Tub. These suites are located on the ground floor of the Sandringham building, right on the beach.
The suite’s large patio boasts a Tranquility Soaking Tub for two with privacy curtains and a bistro dining set, making the suite hard for couples to leave.
The master bedroom features the same amenities as the previous category but is also equipped with a separate living room with a fully-stocked wet bar and second smart TV. The bathroom is slightly bigger, with a dual-control, walk-in rain shower, twin vessel sinks and large backlit mirrors. This suite also provides a butler and 24-hour room service.
The final new room category is a Royal Beachfront Club Elite Suite w/ Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub. Located on the second and third floors of the Sandringham building, these new rooms offer breath-taking views of the Caribbean Sea and the resort’s private island.
This room option boasts all the features of the previous category, but instead of a personal butler, guests have access to Club Sandals concierge services.
For more information, visit www.sandals.com/royal-caribbean/.
