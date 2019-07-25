Preferred Hotels & Resorts Welcomes 19 New Member Hotels
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti July 25, 2019
Between April 1 and June 30, 2019, Preferred Hotels & Resorts—the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 750 hotels, resorts, and residences across 85 countries—brought a total of nineteen new member hotels, located in twelve different nations, into its global portfolio. This number included at least seven brand-new property openings and the brand's first-ever hotel in Cambodia.
Highlights of the new additions include:
Encore Boston Harbor (Everett, Massachusetts) — Representing $2.6 billion in new development, the Encore Boston Harbor luxury gaming resort sits upon 33 acres along the banks of the Mystic River. Having officially opened its doors to guests in June 2019, its 671 guestrooms and suites are among the largest standard hotel rooms in New England. A major draw is the 210,000 square-foot Casino, but 15 dining and lounge venues, a 26,000 square-foot spa and fitness center, an onsite nightclub, retail shops, and the new Encore Harborwalk public waterfront surely add to its appeal.
Halepuna Waikiki By Halekulani (Honolulu, Hawaii) — Situated just steps away from the white sands of Waikiki Beach, Halepuna, Waikiki by Halekulani promises to provide a new, refined tropical escape in the heart of Honolulu. Formerly the Waikiki Parc Hotel, the property is undergoing a $60-million renovation and will re-open to guests on October 25, 2019. Its 288 rooms will feature light and airy interiors, teak finishes, vaulted ceilings, expansive windows, and works of art supported by the Honolulu Museum of Art.
FCC Angkor, Siem Reap (Siem Reap, Cambodia) — Newly modernized following its multi-million dollar renovation, FCC Angkor, Siem Reap now boasts expanded facilities, complete with a new wing, and refurbished guestrooms and suites. Situated just opposite the King of Cambodia’s royal palace, the hotel is mere minutes from one of the country’s most-visited attractions and revered religious site, the UNESCO-designated Angkor Wat temple.
The Thousand Kyoto (Kyoto, Japan) — Set inside the city’s bustling city center, The Thousand Kyoto (so named as a tribute to Kyoto’s moniker as “The Millennial City”) makes use Japanese historical wisdom, and Zen-inspired minimalist and natural designs to create a soothing retreat in the midst of its central urban location. The Thousand Kyoto opened its doors in January 2019 with 222 stylishly appointed guestrooms and offering an ideal situation from which to explore the city’s top attraction.
Villa Copenhagen (Copenhagen, Denmark) — One of the newest independent ventures from Nordic Hotels & Resorts, Villa Copenhagen is already an architectural landmark—a luxury hotel occupying the former premises of the century-old Central Post and Telegraph Head Office. Slated to open in Spring 2020, the eco-conscious hotel will offer 390 guestrooms and suites in a prime location next to the city’s famed Tivoli Gardens and the Meatpacking District. Interior green spaces are designed to promote calm and wellbeing, while dining options will include both traditional Danish and International cuisines.
Nobu Hotel Barcelona (Barcelona, Spain) — Set to debut in September 2019, Nobu Hotel Barcelona is nestled in the city’s charming Eixample neighborhood. The property effortlessly combines modern sensibilities, Japanese traditions, and the core values synonymous with Nobu Hotels—passionate service, distinctive design and unpretentious luxury. The hotel will boast 259 sleek guestrooms and suites (including the ultra-luxurious, 1,600 square-foot Nobu Suite), the tranquil Nobu Spa, and a Japanese-inspired tapas and cocktail bar. The first of its kind in the city, its world-class Nobu Restaurant will combine innovative Japanese cuisine with awe-inspiring panoramic views of the Mediterranean.
L’oscar Hotel London (London, United Kingdom) — Conveniently located on London’s Southampton Row—a stone’s throw from Theatreland, Soho, and Covent Garden—this unique luxury hotel is named in tribute to both Oscar Wilde and the glamour of the Oscar ceremonies. L’oscar is one of London’s newest boutique hotels, sporting theatrical interiors by famed designer Jacques Garcia. Originally a Baptist church built in 1903, the historic building was renovated and remodeled to house the new hotel’s opulent guestrooms and contemporary comforts. Creator Duncan Shakeshaft also applied his eye for antique detail, installing luxe touches all over the hotel, alongside a potpourri of object d’art. Tony Fleming, formerly of the Michelin-starred Angler and one of London’s most ambitious chefs, oversees L’oscar’s signature Restaurant, Baptist Grill.
Other member hotels that joined Preferred Hotels & Resorts between April 1 and June 30, 2019:
— Amrit Ocean Resort & Spa (Riviera Beach, Florida, United States)
— Chengdu Courtyard Hotel (Chengdu, China)
— The Eliot Hotel (Boston, Massachusetts, United States)
— Excelsior Palace Palermo (Palermo, Sicily, Italy)
— Hotel Iberostar Lisboa (Lisbon, Portugal)
— Greystone Miami Beach (Miami Beach, Florida, United States)
— Iberostar Grand Perast (Perast, Montenegro)
— Schlosshotel Berlin by Patrick Hellmann (Berlin, Germany)
— Royal Hideaway Corales Beach (Tenerife, Spain)
— Royal Hideaway Corales Suites (Tenerife, Spain)
— The Laszlo (Parker, Colorado, United States)
— The Lesante Luxury Hotel & Spa (Zakynthos, Greece)
For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS