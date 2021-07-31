Signature Tranquility Collection Arrives at Sandals Royal Barbados’ South Seas Village
The highly anticipated, all-new Signature Tranquility Collection is now open at the luxurious Sandals Royal Barbados. It brings 66 brand-new Club and Butler category suites, including 11 Swim-up Suites, to the South Seas Village area of the resort.
This new expansion of the adults-only, all-suite property in St. Lawrence Gap, Barbados, takes the resort’s total room count up to 338, featuring such indulgent Sandals Resorts signature accommodation styles as Rondoval, Skypool, Crystal Lagoon Swim-Up and Millionaire Butler suites.
Designed to embody a new era of more mindful travel, distinctive suite interiors feature light-wood and cream-colored stone finishes, lofty ceilings, blackout shades, in-room aromatherapy systems, Tranquility Soaking Tubs, personal Butler Service and plenty of other amenities.
At the same time, the addition of two new, wellness-inspired dining concepts raises the number of onsite restaurant options at Sandals Royal Barbados to nine. ‘The Greenhouse’ becomes the brand’s first eatery to showcase a modish farm-to-table concept, serving up fresh, seasonal produce as part of every dish. The second, ‘Heart & Sol’ is a New York-style deli that’s ideal for lunch, which will also feature fresh, flavorful and healthy ingredients.
Of course, with Sandals’ "stay at one, play at two" exchange program, guests also enjoy access to all that the neighboring, all-inclusive Sandals Barbados resort has to offer. With the Signature Tranquility Collection’s addition also comes a newly introduced bar option, which brings the resort’s bar count up to six. All of this means that collectively, across both properties, couples staying at Sandals Royal Barbados now have a combined 20 restaurants and 14 bars to choose from.
Also debuting in the new, more tranquil section of the South Seas Village are two brand-new freshwater pools, one general access pool, plus the new Crystal Lagoon Swim-up Pool that offers zero-entry access from select Swim-up Suites. This grows the combined total swimming pools at the two adjoining resorts to 11.
On property, guests will also notice a number of Sandals firsts, including the brand’s first rooftop pool and bar, its first 4-lane bowling alley, the first Sandals gourmet donut shop and two fresh restaurant concepts, not previously seen at other Sandals properties. The new ‘American Tavern’ serves contemporary American comfort foods and ‘Chi Asian Fusion’ plans and prepares delicious, nourishing dishes with an eye toward promoting balance, harmony and wellness.
For more information, visit sandals.com/royal-barbados.
Trump International Beach Resort Introduces 'All In' Package
