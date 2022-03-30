State Attorneys General Call for End of Transportation Mask Mandate
Impacting Travel Donald Wood March 30, 2022
A group of state attorneys general from around the United States have filed a lawsuit that would block mask mandates on public forms of transportation.
According to Reuters.com, attorney generals from 21 states—including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio and Utah—asked a federal judge to block the coronavirus restrictions, as most states have lifted facial covering protocols.
U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration announced earlier this month that it would extend the mandatory mask guidelines for planes, airports and other forms of public transportation through at least April 18.
As a result, state and federal officials have started to file lawsuits against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to lift the “outdated” public health orders.
Last week, the chief executive officers from the top U.S. airlines also sent a letter to President Biden asking them to lift COVID-era transportation mandates. Officials from American, Delta, Southwest, United and other airlines requested the government to eliminate the federal mask requirement on airplanes and in airports and remove the international pre-departure testing requirement for U.S. inbound customers.
The letter called for the Biden administration to alter the current policies to align with the comprehensive coronavirus data available and the CDC’s updates on mask-wearing.
TSA officials revealed earlier this month it had fined 922 people a total of $644,398 for not wearing masks on public transportation since February 2021.
