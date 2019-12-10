CIE Tours Unveils Enhanced Website for Travelers, Agents
CIE Tours has launched a brand-new website that takes a page from the Irish tradition of storytelling to present a rich user experience designed to kindle travelers’ dreams of adventure. Additionally, a wealth of enhancements, from more intuitive navigation to a more robust travel agent portal, ensure it will be an indispensable resource for travel agents selling CIE Tours vacations.
Direction for the new website came from comprehensive travel agent and consumer research, sparking the creation of a storefront that conveys the true essence of a CIE Tours experience. Strong human-centered imagery, thematic videos, crafted articles and rich content showcase what makes CIE Tours unique. The new website provides valuable information, travel insights and scannable, easy-to-read content that preview the company’s unique itineraries and introduce the unparalleled tour directors and first-rate suppliers who are essential to delivering the CIE Tours experience.
“Our new website is the go-to source for travel professionals that provides all tools and resources they need to understand, sell and book CIE Tours,” said CEO Elizabeth Crabill. “It’s designed for breadth, depth and ease, with robust, well-organized content and compelling visuals that tell our brand story at a glance.”
Phase one of the new website is live now, with more features and functionality to be introduced in the future. Additional enhancements will include improvements to the online reservation and booking management system, customizable downloadable tours, and a superior asset management library for flyers, logos and more.
More robust travel agent portal
The enhanced portal will make it easy for travel agents to flip or tab through reservations, an event calendar, and a robust promotions section that puts all materials at their fingertips. A new at-a-glance dashboard tracks individual and group bookings, held reservations, earned commissions and potential commissions.
In the newly live site, travel agents and their clients can benefit from the following key changes:
—More intuitive navigation
—An easier, more enticing booking experience
—Search and filter options, enabling users to more quickly identify tours that match their interests and needs
—A mobile-friendly design with a longer scroll that’s easier for users to view on their smartphones
—Detail pages for each tour that highlight its key elements with more evocative imagery
—Hotel pages that provide a more in-depth view of the accommodations that guests will experience, including lists of amenities
—An improved departure calendar for choosing itineraries based on timing and price
—Downloadable full-color pdfs with detailed tour itineraries that are easy to share
Surname search tool for heritage seekers
New to the CIE Tours site is an interactive search tool designed to appeal to the burgeoning heritage travel market. Visitors who seek to learn more about their Irish or Scottish roots can input a surname to find the counties associated with that family’s history and a list of tours that include those destinations.
New 2020 tours
The new website also showcases a number of exciting new tour types and themes introduced by CIE Tours for 2020. Among them: Ireland by Road and Rail, Daytripper tours in London and Southern Ireland that allow guests to settle in to a single hotel as their home base for multiple days of excursions, a Castles & Manors of Ireland tour for history buffs, and a River Cruises Collection featuring Danube and Rhine itineraries.
