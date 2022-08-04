G Adventures to Offer New Trips to Bhutan, Australia and New Zealand in September
Tour Operator G Adventures Lacey Pfalz August 04, 2022
This September, global tour operator G Adventures will be hosting 1,400 trips, including a return to Australia and New Zealand and a new itinerary in the Kingdom of Bhutan.
The Kingdom of Bhutan is reopening its historic Trans Bhutan Trail this September for the first time in sixty years, and G Adventures is the first tour operator to take travelers along this sacred route on October 2, 2022.
“We’re honored to be working with the Bhutan Canada Foundation and the Trans Bhutan Trail to launch this newly restored route in magical Bhutan, and we’ve been thrilled with how popular the new trips have been, even with the delay in reopening,” said Yves Marceau, vice president of product at G Adventures.
“It’s a country we’ve run tours in for more than a decade and have long admired for its commitment to the happiness of its people and sustainable way of life, which are both philosophies that align with our values as an organization," continued Marceau. "G Adventures is the pioneer of community tourism and being able to give travelers an exceptional travel experience and simultaneously provide much-needed economic benefits to local people is our mission as a business.”
There will be two itineraries in the Kingdom of Bhutan through 2023. The 11-day Camp the Trans Bhutan Trail is an Active trekking tour that features camping and homestay accommodations, whereas the 12-day Highlights of the Trans Bhutan Trail is an Active trekking itinerary with accommodations ranging from homestays to locally-owned guest houses and hotels.
Now that Australia and New Zealand have reopened fully to international tourism, the tour operator is also offering several departures to the two countries.
