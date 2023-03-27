Eric Bowman | March 27, 2023 10:03 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Need for Passenger Bill of Rights
Last week, Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation chairperson Senator Maria Cantwell called for a new “Passenger Bill of Rights” in air travel, saying it would “strengthen refund rules, eliminate junk fees, work toward a minimum seat size and make it easier for families to sit together on a flight.”
Hip hip hooray I say…if this ever actually happens.
Let’s face it, government officials calling for something and coming through on it doesn’t always happen. Remember that proposed travel tax credit that was talked about during the pandemic years?
Should we get our hopes up? Perhaps a little. After last summer's chaos of flight delays and cancellations, the voices have been getting louder on improving the air travel experience. A customer service dashboard was set up to help passengers better understand which airlines provide which services in the event of a delay or cancellation.
It is imperative passengers know their current rights.
However, it’s just as crucial the airlines are held accountable and that the overall air travel experience sees new improvements.
Better seats are long overdue…eliminating junk fees...putting families together – it all just makes sense as basic essentials that should be part of flying.
The continued talk about this is great, but I sure hope we see some action because there is a definite need for a passenger bill of rights.
While this bill of rights idea is targeted at airlines, I think we need to add improvements to the passport process to the list. The US just extended the processing time again with routine wait time now up to 10-13 weeks, however, many travelers are commenting back saying it’s taking longer than the posted times.
I certainly feel like that could be and should be better. The demand is high, but they had to know that was coming. Surely they can track passport expiration dates and know which months are expected to be busier than others, as well as know that there’s always a bigger push closer to summer.
The entire air travel experience needs to be enhanced, and a passenger bill of rights would be a great start to giving people what they actually want.
Let’s say it again…giving the people what they actually want…what a concept, right?
What do you think about the current air travel experience?
