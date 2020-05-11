Eric Bowman | May 11, 2020 12:04 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Socially Distant Travel Experience
As states begin to open, more and more travelers will hit the open road, and some will even take to the skies again.
Make no mistake about it, Americans are ready and willing to travel right now and especially this summer.
This aberration the travel industry is working through is unique, and the socially distant travel experience may become the new normal for the remainder of 2020.
Airlines and airports are implementing face mask requirements. Hotels are stepping up their cleaning protocols and policies. Cruise lines sadly continue to push back operations though.
I live in Georgia, which was the first state to open back up. I know there are people who have made the drive into downtown Atlanta as well as the drive down to Savannah for a day trip.
It’s a completely different experience now than six months to a year ago.
This past weekend, I drove to Athens for an afternoon getaway.
The college town was scarce, however, as students have been gone for months now. It was supposed to be graduation weekend, which typically sees hotels fully booked and massive crowds around campus and downtown.
I told a flight attendant friend of mine about my day trip on Saturday and he mentioned how this weekend he saw more travelers around the airport, with people clearly trying to avoid others as much as possible.
Travelers are aware of the need to be socially distant right now. The reality is that some people will continue to wear masks and others won’t.
This weekend provided a brief glimpse into how things may be as we slowly but surely inch back to normal.
If you have the itch to travel again, there are ways to still get your fix. Explore areas in your state if it’s open, venture out to a park and get in touch with nature, or book a future trip.
I’ve done all three of those recently and it’s done wonders for my travel spirit.
How do you plan to be socially distant while traveling?
Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Follow the Coronavirus Outbreak trends page for all the latest travel-related COVID-19 news.
Disney World laid out plans for a phased re-opening as Shanghai Disneyland officially re-opened.
However, one analyst believes Disney World could re-open as soon as July.
Airline CEOs on board with TSA screening passengers’ temperatures.
Speaking of TSA, they are now required to wear facemasks.
Delta eliminates service to 10 airports.
Vegas has approved guidelines from the Nevada gaming commission to re-open casinos.
More United States
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS