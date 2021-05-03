Eric Bowman | May 03, 2021 9:02 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Travel World Coming Together
Last week an amazing thing happened.
The travel industry gathered together for the first in-person global event since the pandemic.
More than 600 people attended the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Global Summit in Cancun, Mexico at the Moon Palace Resort.
From CEOs to government officials and more, major stakeholders in the travel industry spoke about uniting the world for recovery.
It was abundantly clear that events can be done and in a safe manner, as COVID-19 testing was required before attending, masks were mandatory and social distancing was in mind throughout. Eventually, those types of restrictions will soon begin to lift as more and more people get vaccinated, just as restrictions on entry requirements continue to be reduced.
The travel bounce back has begun my friends. We are only at the beginning of what will be an incredible travel boom.
It was a beautiful sight to witness the WTTC Global Summit in person, especially after how hard this industry has been hit over the last year.
As we enter National Travel and Tourism Week, those in the travel industry need to make sure they are coming together in more ways than one. We all need to help each other move forward.
