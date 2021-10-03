Halloween Events and Fall Fun Around the Orlando Area
Destination & Tourism Lauren Bowman October 03, 2021
Frightful Fun
Whether you enjoy the scariest thrills or just the decorative fall overlay, there’s plenty to keep you and your family entertained this Halloween season in Orlando. The Theme Park Capital of the World is host to numerous events from spooky park events and family-friendly fun to extra scary encounters and themed hotel packages.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
-
For more information on Orlando
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS