Last updated: 07:00 AM ET, Sun October 03 2021

Lauren Bowman October 03, 2021

Halloween Decorations at Magic Kingdom
Frightful Fun

Whether you enjoy the scariest thrills or just the decorative fall overlay, there’s plenty to keep you and your family entertained this Halloween season in Orlando. The Theme Park Capital of the World is host to numerous events from spooky park events and family-friendly fun to extra scary encounters and themed hotel packages.

Lauren Bowman

