Top Destinations News from September 2022
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz September 29, 2022
Catch up on the biggest destinations news you might have missed in September...
September, 2022 is a big month for news about destinations around the world, from New Zealand's celebration of Tolkien's epic Lord of the Rings and its impact on its tourism industry to Canada announcing it was repealing all of its pandemic-related entry requirements and restrictions. Check out the biggest news from the month by clicking through this slideshow. To read the full articles, click the links provided in each slide. Don't want to miss a beat? Subscribe to our daily TravelPulse newsletter today!
