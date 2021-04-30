Disney Celebrates New Cruise Ship By Donating $1 Million to Make-A-Wish
April 30, 2021
During the unveiling of Disney Cruise Line’s new Disney Wish ship, the Walt Disney Company announced a $1 million donation to the Make-A-Wish foundation.
The Make-A-Wish foundation will accept the Disney donation and apply the funds to children with critical illnesses from all backgrounds, supporting the company’s ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion.
Disney and Make-A-Wish joined forces in 1980 and have helped grant life-changing wishes for more than 145,000 children around the world.
“Making wishes come true is a big part of Disney's DNA, and on World Wish Day, I want to say how proud we are to partner with organizations like Make-A-Wish,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said. “When we join forces, we're able to make magic happen and be a source of hope and optimism for others, and we look forward to working together to create even more special moments for deserving wish kids and their families in the years to come.”
Chapek’s comments kicked off a first-of-its-kind showcase in which viewers were invited to virtually step aboard the Disney Wish for an overview of what they will experience when the fifth Disney Cruise Line ship sets sail next summer.
The virtual event featured character appearances, musical performances and state-of-the-art technology, and highlighted the relationship between Disney and Make-A-Wish. The event also revealed some of the most innovative and iconic spaces of the Disney Wish.
“Knowing that Disney's next cruise ship will be the Disney Wish, I can't help but think of the countless children who have experienced the power of a wish come true to help them overcome so many challenges,” Make-A-Wish president Richard Davis said. “Make-A-Wish gives families hope when it matters most, and that hope is needed now more than ever. I'm grateful for Disney's ongoing support to help us deliver even more joy and strength to families.”
