Oceania Cruises Names Celebrity Chef Giada De Laurentiis Godmother of Vista Ship
Celebrity Chef Giada De Laurentiis will serve as godmother to Oceania Cruises’ Vista, christening the ship in Valletta, Malta, in a ceremony on May 8 that will include a concert by acclaimed musician and actor Harry Connick Jr.
The ceremony will take during Vista’s seven-night itinerary roundtrip from Rome.
“We are thrilled that Giada and Harry are joining us to welcome Vista, our first new ship in more than a decade,” said Oceania Cruises President Frank A. Del Rio. “Harry’s laid-back, classic style and impressive back catalog will provide the perfect soundtrack to an important evening in our 20-year history.
“As the world’s leading culinary-focused cruise line, bringing Giada into the Oceania Cruises family was an easy decision. Her casual yet sophisticated style and devout love of quality cuisine are the perfect recipe for Vista. She truly personifies our first Allura Class ship and we could not be more delighted that she has agreed to be godmother of Vista.”
In her role as godmother, De Laurentiis will create two signature dishes for the line, which will be served aboard Vista.
“Working with Frank and the Oceania Cruises team on the christening of Vista and having the honor of officiating as godmother is a dream come true, especially as she sets sail on her christening voyage from my birthplace of Rome,” De Laurentiis said.
“Cooking authentic Italian fare is my biggest passion in life. I cannot wait to savor the different flavors and explore the myriad dining venues on board Vista, a ship that will provide unforgettable culinary experiences for decades to come.”
Added Connick, “I am delighted to be a part of this special occasion; bringing music and song to such an important moment in Oceania Cruises’ story is an honor. Performing against the backdrop of the beautiful city of Valletta, alongside this elegant new ship, will be a privilege to remember for years to come.”
