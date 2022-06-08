Virgin Voyages Postpones Launch of Third Cruise Ship
Theresa Norton June 08, 2022
Virgin Voyages will postpone the launch of its third ship, Resilient Lady, from mid-August 2022 until the second quarter of 2023.
Despite challenges stemming from the pandemic, the company launched two ships in a year – Scarlet Lady in the Caribbean and Valiant Lady in the Mediterranean. Virgin also opened its new Terminal V at PortMiami in February.
“Virgin Voyages did not land on this decision lightly, and despite making tremendous strides alongside the cruise industry as a whole, the brand is not immune to the global challenges the world is facing,” the company said in a statement. “This includes supply chain obstacles, a level of regional uncertainty for international travelers in countries in East Europe, crewing challenges based on government regulations and restrictive COVID entry requirements back into the U.S.
“While this delay was not anticipated, Virgin Voyages is successfully operating its first two Lady Ships and looks forward to welcoming Resilient Lady to its fleet early next year, with its fourth ship in the fleet, Brilliant Lady, soon thereafter.”
Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages, noted that the company achieved so much in a short period of time hampered by the pandemic.
“As a new brand that is just getting started, we’ve accomplished so much this past year, and the future for us is exciting. The momentum that we’re seeing with Scarlet and Valiant Lady is incredible,” McAplin said. “The fantastic reviews and awards our ships and crew have won are very heartening, so we thank our guests for sailing with us. That is why we remain focused on delivering brilliant vacations, and this pause will ensure we will be ready to go on Resilient. The travel industry is recovering well, and this month, we’ve seen record bookings, a significant increase in onboard spend, and we’re currently seeking to close out our next round of funding, which sets us up for continued growth. There’s so much to be proud of, and I also send my thanks to our amazing crew for all they do every day.”
Over the next several days, all passengers and travel advisors impacted will be contacted by Virgin Voyages directly with make-good options, subject to applicable terms and conditions, including a 200 percent future voyage credit (FVC) or a full refund of the amount paid, plus 25 percent FVC. Those who choose the 200 percent FVC and rebook in 2022 will get the option of another free voyage, excluding taxes and fees.
Virgin also said it will offer assistance with travel changes and penalties and will protect commissions for travel partners on funds paid.
