Last updated: 09:42 AM ET, Wed May 26 2021

Disney CEO Believes Theme Parks to Allow Full Capacity This Fall

Entertainment Donald Wood May 26, 2021

Pirates of the Caribbean Distanced Queue at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom
Pirates of the Caribbean Distanced Queue at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom (Photo via Brooke Geiger McDonald)

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said during a recent conference that he believes Disney World and Disneyland will reach full capacity this fall.

According to the New York Post, Chapek revealed during JPMorgan’s virtual tech-and-media conference the theme parks have already started to increase capacity and ease COVID-19 related restrictions in place through September.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Mickey says See ya real soon as Disneyland plans reopening.

Disneyland Will Welcome Out-of-State Visitors June 15

Experience the AmaMagna this Summer with the Family

AmaWaterways Outlines River Cruise Restart Dates Throughout...

Reykjavik capital city of iceland. (photo via patpongs/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Lindblad Returns to Iceland in July

Norwegian Bliss at Ketchikan, Alaska

NCLH Sets Next Phase of Cruising for NCL, Oceania and Regent...

American Airlines

VeriFLY Adds Ability to Upload, Verify COVID-19 Vaccination Cards

While Chapek believes mass vaccinations and a dropping number of COVID-19 cases have led to Disney World dropping its outdoor mask mandates, the theme park company is still determining exactly how to roll back other protocols, such as social distancing rules.

The CEO also said the decision to allow full capacity would vary by park, but a recent survey conducted by the company found that “customer interest in visiting Disney World has returned to 2019 pre-COVID levels.”

In July 2020, Disney World reopened in Orlando with limited capacity and stringent health and safety protocols, while Disneyland waited until April to finally reopen in Anaheim with reduced attendance.

Earlier this month, Disney theme parks responded to CDC guidance by announcing they would roll back some of their mask policies and raise capacities.

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Mickey says See ya real soon as Disneyland plans reopening.

Disneyland Will Welcome Out-of-State Visitors June 15

Travelers Can Win $5,000 From Dream-Themed Vacation Contest

TravelPulse Podcast: On Location in Maui, Hawaii

Disney Is Introducing a $100 Sandwich

Dubai Parks Continues To Innovate With New Attractions, Accommodations

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS