Disney CEO Believes Theme Parks to Allow Full Capacity This Fall
May 26, 2021
Disney CEO Bob Chapek said during a recent conference that he believes Disney World and Disneyland will reach full capacity this fall.
According to the New York Post, Chapek revealed during JPMorgan’s virtual tech-and-media conference the theme parks have already started to increase capacity and ease COVID-19 related restrictions in place through September.
While Chapek believes mass vaccinations and a dropping number of COVID-19 cases have led to Disney World dropping its outdoor mask mandates, the theme park company is still determining exactly how to roll back other protocols, such as social distancing rules.
The CEO also said the decision to allow full capacity would vary by park, but a recent survey conducted by the company found that “customer interest in visiting Disney World has returned to 2019 pre-COVID levels.”
In July 2020, Disney World reopened in Orlando with limited capacity and stringent health and safety protocols, while Disneyland waited until April to finally reopen in Anaheim with reduced attendance.
Earlier this month, Disney theme parks responded to CDC guidance by announcing they would roll back some of their mask policies and raise capacities.
