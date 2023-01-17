Carnival Cruise Line Brings Back Amp Up Commission Challenge
In tandem with Wave Season, Carnival Cruise Line is reprising its Amp Up Commission Challenge enabling travel advisors to boost their pay by up to 15 percent in 2023 based on bookings made between January 1 and March 31, 2023.
Travel agencies must make 20 to 125 new bookings between that time frame to earn between 11 and 15 percent commission, which will be applied to bookings created from April 1 through December 31, 2023.
To participate, travel advisors must register on GoCCL.com by February 15, 2023.
“This is our first true Wave season in several years, and we know how important this time is for our travel advisors, so we’re excited to once again have this incentive program kick off just in time for Wave and to offer the opportunity for travel advisors to grow their business and their commissions,” said Adolfo Perez, Carnival Cruise Line’s senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing.
“When we previously offered the Amp Up program from 2017 to 2019, it was very well-received by the travel advisor community, so we know this will be a great boost for them as they head into the New Year.”
The program is open to agencies in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada that currently qualify for 10 to 14 percent commissions.
It applies to new bookings that are fully deposited or paid in full between January 1 and March 31.
