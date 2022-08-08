Last updated: 10:06 AM ET, Mon August 08 2022

Cruise Line Offering Travel Advisors Double Commission on Group Bookings

Patrick Clarke August 08, 2022

Margaritaville at Sea, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise
Margaritaville at Sea's ship, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise. (photo via Margaritaville at Sea)

Margaritaville at Sea is extending its double commission offer on all group bookings through the end of August.

There are no restrictions, no blackout dates and travel advisors can even combine the offer with the cruise line's buy one, get one consumer offer. These two-for-one guest fares are valid for any sailing through December 16, 2022.

A newcomer in the cruise sector, Margaritaville at Sea sails short voyages to and from the Bahamas and recently removed its pre-embarkation COVID-19 test requirement for all vaccinated guests on the heels of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) elimination of its COVID-19 Program for cruise ships.

Travel advisors can click here to learn more and email groups@margaritavilleatsea.com to request group space now.

