Cruise Line Offering Travel Advisors Double Commission on Group Bookings
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke August 08, 2022
Margaritaville at Sea is extending its double commission offer on all group bookings through the end of August.
There are no restrictions, no blackout dates and travel advisors can even combine the offer with the cruise line's buy one, get one consumer offer. These two-for-one guest fares are valid for any sailing through December 16, 2022.
A newcomer in the cruise sector, Margaritaville at Sea sails short voyages to and from the Bahamas and recently removed its pre-embarkation COVID-19 test requirement for all vaccinated guests on the heels of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) elimination of its COVID-19 Program for cruise ships.
Travel advisors can click here to learn more and email groups@margaritavilleatsea.com to request group space now.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Bahamas
For more Travel Agent News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS