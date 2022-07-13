19 Hidden Travel Fees to Watch Out for This Summer
Features & Advice Holly Johnson July 13, 2022
Hidden Travel Fees Can Ruin Your Trip In a Hurry
As prices for airfare and hotels continue to surge, it's only natural to look for new ways to save money on travel. Your best moves involve shopping around and comparing prices for the vacation plans you want to book, and you should try to be as flexible as you can in terms of travel destinations and dates.
In the meantime, you should watch out for hidden travel fees and charges that can derail your travel budget in a hurry. But, which hidden travel fees should you watch out for?
If you're heading to the airport, checked bag fees and in-flight wifi fees are worth avoiding if you can. However, cleaning fees and service fees may be a bigger concern if you're driving to your destination and staying in a vacation rental booked through VRBO.com or Airbnb.
There are other types of hidden travel fees to avoid as well, including hidden fees that pop up when you cruise and pesky fees charged by certain types of hotels and resorts. Read to learn more? Read on to find out about the most common hidden fees in the travel world and steps you can take to avoid them.
-
