AmaWaterways Offers Travel Advisors TC Credits on Airfare and Land Packages
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Laurie Baratti October 11, 2022
Leading luxury river cruise line AmaWaterways today announced an industry-first opportunity for travel advisors to earn Tour Conductor (TC) Credits on land packages and airfares, on top of the TC Credits they receive for river cruises themselves.
This limited-time offer is available on all newly signed contracts for groups of ten or more guests on select sailings of Europe and Mekong river cruises in 2023 and 2024, provided their deposits are paid between October 1 and December 31, 2022.
There’s no limit on the amount of TC Credits agents can earn, with one TC issued for every nine full-paying guests booked in each of the three qualifying trip components: river cruise, airfare, and pre- and post-cruise land package. Accrued TC Credits can go toward the tenth guest’s or group leader’s fare, or the value of those TCs can be applied as a discount that’s split up among all guests in the group, or alternatively taken as additional commission.
The net value of these TC Credits is calculated based on the average price of each trip component, with caps placed on the value of airfare TC Credits, based on the selected class of service. Advisors’ earned airfare and land package credit(s) will be issued after the guest group has paid their fare in full, no less than 90 prior to their cruise’s scheduled departure date.
“Like us, travel advisors are entrepreneurs, and we always strive to come up with new innovative group offers and marketing support to grow their river cruise business and reward them for entrusting their groups to us,” said Kristin Karst, co-founder and executive vice president of AmaWaterways. “With only 150 guests on board, attentive service and the choice of up to 23 tours included, it is easy to personalize our 7-night river cruises experience for groups and, by offering Tour Conductor Credits for airfares and land packages, as well as the river cruise portion, we want to demonstrate how rewarding it is to let AmaWaterways be their one-stop trusted shop for all their groups’ travel needs.”
Of course, as always, travel advisors also earn generous commissions on cruise, land, air and insurance sales when booking any of these components for client groups with AmaWaterways. Many departure dates also offer Enhanced Group Benefits, which provide even greater guest savings and a selection of special onboard amenities during their trip.
When booking Custom Groups of 20 or more guests, advisors can add any of AmaWaterways’ optional, special-interest tours (commissionable at 10 percent) to their guests’ itinerary.
Advisors can avail themselves of this first-of-its-kind promotion by reaching out to their business development manager or AmaWaterways’ Groups Department.
