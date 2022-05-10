Cruise Lines Expanding Passenger Capacity
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood May 10, 2022
Cruise lines are expanding passenger and fleet capacity as the United States government continues to ease coronavirus-related travel restrictions.
According to Cruise Critic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its ‘COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships Operating in U.S.’ plan and major cruise lines are using the changes to justify ending reduced capacity.
Royal Caribbean International CEO Michael Bayley revealed on a recent quarterly investors call the cruise line’s ships would return to full capacity as soon as the summer season.
“We have ships now sailing at 100 percent and we've had ships sailing at 100 percent now for several weeks out of the Caribbean, into the Caribbean market and a short product,” Bayley said.
Celebrity Cruises also announced it would drop occupancy limits as demand continues to rise, with President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo asking travelers to “please go back and fill these ships.”
Virgin Voyages also lifted its 50 percent capacity limits as its new Resilient Lady and Brilliant Lady vessels are set to debut later this year and in 2023. “Our Voyage Well protocols are working so we felt comfortable re-evaluating the capacity restrictions,” a Virgin spokesperson told Cruise Critic.
Earlier this week, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) officials announced the return of Norwegian Spirit marks the 17th and final ship in its fleet to return to service. Since the relaunch of Norwegian Jade in July 2021, the cruise line systematically relaunched its vessels around the world, welcoming guests and crew members back with enhanced health and safety protocols.
Carnival Cruise Line became the first to return its entire fleet to service in early May and Royal Caribbean is scheduled to follow suit on May 23 with the return of Rhapsody of the Seas.
A Cruise Critic Reader Poll found that just 18 percent of respondents were “eager for ships to return to full capacity.”
