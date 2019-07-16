Riviera River Cruises Announces New Active Walking Excursions
WHY IT RATES: Riviera River Cruises' new Cruise, Walk & Discover excursions can be added on to select river cruise departures in 2019 and 2020 that will allow guests to take guided active walks with local experts around Europe. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Riviera River Cruises is pleased to announce new Cruise, Walk & Discover excursions that can be added on to select river cruise departures starting in fall 2019, with additional excursions being planned for 2020. Guests will see fascinating European cities from a different perspective during guided active walks with local experts, following paths and trails through forests, meadows and vineyards, along rivers, and up to scenic views, castles and ruins.
“Our new walking excursions are the perfect addition for guests who want to be more active or experience a more natural setting during their European river cruise,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ Vice President Sales and Marketing North America. “As with our regular visits and tours, local experts will lead the way and share their knowledge, guiding guests through forests, up hills and along rivers to beautiful viewpoints and historical sites.”
The new Cruise, Walk & Discover excursions can be added on to three river cruise departures in fall 2019:
- Medieval Germany, Sept. 26, 2019, departure: Three active walks in Wertheim, Würzburg and Bamberg. Cost is $39 per person.
- The Blue Danube, Oct. 14, 2019, departure: Three active walks in Esztergom, Dürnstein and Mondsee. Cost is $39 per person.
- Cruise the Heart of Europe, Oct. 31, 2019, departure: Five active walks in Hainburg an der Donau, Passau, Bamberg, Würzburg and Rüdesheim. Cost is $59 per person.
Walks will be approximately two to 2 1/2 hours in duration and range from three to five miles in distance. Descriptions for all walks are available at https://www.rivierarivercruises.com/walk-discover-cruise.
During the Wertheim walk on the Medieval Germany departure, for example, guests will leave the river behind and climb to Wertheim Castle, known for its distinctive tower.
The castle was once home to the counts of Wertheim and the ruins are a reminder of the Thirty Years’ War, when it was partly destroyed in an attack. From the castle, there are great views of the Main River and the smaller Tauber River.
Guests will then climb through the forest on a panoramic trail along the Taubertal, before descending to the Tauber River and following it back to Wertheim.
Riviera offers 15 itineraries on 10 rivers and waterways, including exclusive departures for solo travelers, aboard the youngest fleet of ships in Europe, with none older than six years. Riviera’s cruises include spacious cabins and suites, fine culinary experiences from sumptuous breakfasts to four-course dinners featuring international classics and regional specialties, and expert-led excursions to classic sights and lesser-known places.
Riviera guarantees exceptional value, promising never to add hidden surcharges or fees, or to artificially inflate or discount prices. Riviera also doesn’t automatically include gratuities or drinks, so the choice is up to guests.
For more information about Riviera River Cruises and its new Cruise, Walk & Discover excursions, visit https://www.rivierarivercruises.com/walk-discover-cruise or call 888-838-8820.
SOURCE: Riviera River Cruises press release.
