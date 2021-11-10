Signature Shares Recovery Trends and Strategies at 2021 Conference
Signature Travel Network is holding its 2021 annual conference in Las Vegas with more than 1,100 advisors attending in-person.
“I am proud to be a member of this travel and tourism family and especially proud to be here with my Signature Family. If there was ever a time to declare that we are SIGNATURE STRONG it is certainly now," said president and CEO Alex Sharpe at the kickoff event for the conference.
The network also shared what the recovery is beginning to look like, noting that 2022 land sales are up 34 percent over this same time in 2019, and that travelers are beginning to broaden their horizons once again with 2022 showing a 40 percent growth in sales and diversification of destinations worldwide.
Signature has been busy during the pandemic adding 100 new hotels (most in North America) to its portfolio. The third and fourth quarters of this year look strong for the lodging industry with bookings 500 percent over 2020.
Signature has also expanded its destination and tourism board partners with 47 new destinations.
With 2019 as a benchmark, cruise sales look to be soaring. Next year's cruise revenue has already surpassed sailed revenue in all of 2019. More than Over $88 million in Future Cruise and Future Travel credits remain on the books for Signature member’s clients. The network is assisting advisors with tracking and marketing tools to help advisors retain these bookings.
“All the numbers and plans that I have shared today point to one objective”, said Sharpe, “your success is our singular goal. Working together, Signature owners, advisors, partners and the Signature team are well-positioned to ensure we will achieve that goal.”
Sharpe highlighted that while the pandemic is not quite behind us, there is reason to be optimistic and that the plans formulated during the pandemic will keep Signature members well-positioned as the recovery continues.
The numbers tell that story. Your presence here tells that story. You are ready to take full advantage of all that our partners and Signature has to offer. I applaud you all,” said Sharpe.
Frank J. Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise line Holdings addressed Signature during the kickoff address and highlighted the need for experienced advisors following the pandemic.
“After months of fits and starts, the restart of the cruise industry has more momentum today than ever. Cruise lines are experiencing unprecedented demand despite the rules and regulations that can make travel today challenging. That’s why now, more than ever, clients will need to rely on the experience, expertise and advocacy that Signature’s travel advisors provide,” said Del Rio. “This demand, coupled with travel advisors’ extensive experience and ability to personally engage with clients to articulate the extraordinary value and unique experiences that cruising provides, is why it is essential to have our travel partners back at full strength. Together we can harvest this extraordinary demand and bring the cruise industry and travel partner distribution network back not just stronger, but safer, more equitable, more sustainable— that’s to say better than ever.”
