Last updated: 07:00 PM ET, Fri January 28 2022

gallery icon Top Destination Travel News Stories From January 2022

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke January 28, 2022

1/15
Coconut Palm tree on the sandy beach in Hawaii, Kauai
Coconut Palm tree on the sandy beach in Kauai, Hawaii. (photo via mariusz_prusaczyk / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The Biggest Destination Stories to Begin 2022

The first month of 2022 saw a plethora of destination news headlines as many places updated entry protocols in response to this winter's Omicron surge. However, some destinations celebrated the end of COVID-19 restrictions while others announced encouraging visitation data for the previous year as well as exciting new developments. Here's a look at some of the biggest destination stories from the month of January.

1/15

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS