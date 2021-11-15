Virgin Voyages Adds Superstar Athletes as Cruise Line Investors
Virgin Voyages announced an investment by Patricof Co. (P/Co) that adds a superstar roster of more than 40 entrepreneurial athletes as the brand's latest group of investors and fans.
Virgin Voyages’ new athlete investor line-up will be an active part of shaping the future of the product and the experience. The group now includes stars such as Venus Williams, Blake Griffin, Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Trea Turner and more.
P/Co athletes and investors took part in a series of celebrations that preceded the United States launch of Virgin Voyages’ first ship, Scarlet Lady, and are now the newest additions to the privately held cruise line’s supporters.
“We’ve been supported by incredible partners since we started this journey,” Virgin Voyages CEO Tom McAlpin said. “It’s exciting to welcome these superstar athletes onboard who will bring great energy and ideas as we grow globally and add three new ships to our fleet by 2023.”
“It’s also proof of how entrepreneurialism is at the heart of this brand as we evolve to have investors who are more than just people who write checks, they are part of the business and helping us navigate the future,” McAlpin continued.
P/Co will work with Virgin Voyages to establish an Athlete Advisory Council that will play an active role in designing experiences for passengers, as well as work with the brand on sustainability initiatives.
Scarlet Lady features 1,330 cabins and 78 RockStar Quarters, with 86 percent of the cabins on the ship featuring a balcony and 93 percent having an ocean view. As an adult-only experience, Virgin Voyages offers over 20 dining options, immersive entertainment and wellness-forward programming.
“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Virgin Voyages and helping to bring this incredible experience to the US. Traveling and taking in different cultures is so important to me and I’m excited to work with this team to deliver that opportunity to more customers,” tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams said.
