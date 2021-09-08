Tauck To Require Guests Be 100 Percent Vaccinated on All Cruises and Tours
Tour Operator Tauck Claudette Covey September 08, 2021
Tauck expanded its European policy requiring guests 12 and older to provide proof to all of 100 percent vaccination to its roster of worldwide cruises and tours.
“We’re seeing a steady increase in restaurants, museums and attractions requiring proof of vaccination, to the point where unvaccinated travelers won’t be able to fully participate in their Tauck journeys,” said Jeremy Palmer, the company’s senior vice president of worldwide operations.
“It’s become clear that a universal vaccination requirement is the best way to ensure our guests enjoy all of the incredible experiences we build into our tours and cruises.”
He noted that 97 percent of the company’s clientele has been vaccinated and would embrace Tauck’s requirement that all guests be fully vaccinated.
Palmer added that over the past several months Tauck has safely operated upward of 80 worldwide itineraries.
Tauck paused operations in March 2020 and resumed business in January and February with “Wonderland: Yellowstone Winter” itineraries, followed by tours and cruises in the U.S., Europe, Africa, Latin America and beyond.
Travelers affected by the revised vaccination policy can take advantage of Tauck’s 2021 Flexible Booking Policy, which waives all change penalties when bookings are transferred to a another Tauck 2021 or 2022 vacation
In other developments, Tauck said it contacting its travel advisor partners to “clear up the considerable confusion regarding the EU’s removal of the U.S. from its Safe Travel’ list.
In an email, Steve Spivak, Tauck’s vice president of global sales and partner relations, said that the EU’s removal of the U.S. from the list was a recommendation and that each member country is able to institute its own policies.
He stressed in the email that the EU “has no authority to require that countries restrict entry to travelers from the U.S.”
“In light of the broad misunderstanding of this development in Europe, and the misinformation being disseminated, it is incumbent on all of us to serve our clients and our industry, by confidently sharing facts and information that are grounded in reality,” the email said.
